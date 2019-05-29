HANOVER TWP. — Robert John "RJ" Brizgint, born June 28, 1978, of Hanover Township, passed away unexpectedly at home on May 25, 2019.

He was the son of Robert F. Brizgint, of Mountain Top, and Cynthia Rush, of Mesa, Arizona.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Frank D. and Ann Brizgint Sr., of Wilkes-Barre, and John and Marie Rush, also of Wilkes-Barre. Robert, a loving and devoted single father, leaves behind two beautiful teenage daughters, Olivia Ann Brizgint and Julia Rose Kapustensky, who will miss him greatly and forever be lost without him. He also leaves behind his sister, Bonnie Brizgint, of Mountain Top, and his niece, Shelby Granoski, who will miss his great smile, laugh and big lil' brother hugs. Robert was employed the past four years at Ayer's Towing in Mountain Top and loved his job and co-workers so much. He was so proud of his recent accomplishments of his CDL license and recent graduation from the Fortis Trucking School.

Robert was a huge fan of the New York Giants, fishing with his girls and working on and detailing his pride and joy, his Jeep Wrangler that he worked so hard for. Robert enjoyed road trips with his girls, off-roading, cooking and spending good times with his friends being silly, singing and dancing. He was always the life of the party, center of attention, had the gift of gab and was the king of one-liner jokes. He was a great storyteller, jokester and prankster. He was everyone's friend and best friend to some, a shoulder to cry on, giver of advice and overall stand-up guy. Robert was a wonderful friend, true gentleman and a confidant to those who needed him.

A viewing for friends and family will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday at Mamary-Durkin Funeral Home, 59 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre.

Funeral will be held at the convenience of the family.