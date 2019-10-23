DALLAS — Robert John Costello Sr., of Lower Demunds Road, Dallas, passed away Oct. 19, 2019, just shy of his 95th birthday.

He was born on Dec. 14, 1924, to Grace Knorr Costello and John Costello. Bob was raised in Wilkes-Barre, graduating from Meyers High School, Class of 1943. Shortly after graduation, he enlisted in the Navy, served in World War II as a pharmacist's mate until his discharge in 1946.

Bob began his career with the Coca-Cola company, where he expanded his knowledge of business and electronics. He became the first manager at the newly created Diamond Vending, a subsidiary of Coca-Cola, a position from which he retired in 1986.

He enjoyed gardening, fishing and football, but Bob's love and devotion to his family were foremost in his life. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, Caldwell Consistory and the Irem Temple Shrine.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Evelyn Buzick and Eleanor Muessig.

He is survived by his wife of 75 years, Evelyn (Kauffman) Costello; children Elva C. Valentine and Robert J. Costello Jr.; grandchildren Robert Costello III, Susan Valentine, Ryan Costello, Jonathan Valentine and Richard Costello; and seven great-grandchildren.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Snowdon Funeral Home and will be private.