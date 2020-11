SWOYERSVILLE — Robert John "Bob" Haggerty, 85, died Nov. 22, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Theresa Gayle (Wilson) Bubblo. Due to COVID-19, a small family service is being planned through the Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains. A memorial service and dinner to celebrate Bob's Life will be held at a later date.