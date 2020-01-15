JENKINS TWP. — Robert Joseph Donnelly, 79, of Jenkins Township passed away Jan. 13, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Township.

Born Dec. 12, 1940, he was the son of the late John and Della Donnelly.

Bob was a proud Vietnam veteran who loved spending time with his family, especially his 12 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 38 years, Joan Donnelly.

He is survived by his daughters, Tara Donnelly, Jenkins Township; Tina Fronczek, Jenkins Township; Barbara Donnelly, Exeter; Brenda Grula and husband Brian, Dupont, and Elizabeth Donnelly, Pittston; grandchildren Christine, Christopher, George, John, Emily, Alexander, Cassandra, Abigail, Aiden, Robert, Nikolas and Makenzie; brothers Jerome Zemantauski and Stanley Donnelly; sisters Julia Graziano and Arline Grillini; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 8:45 a.m. on Friday from the Yeosock Funeral Home, 40 S. Main St., Plains Township, with Mass of Christian Burial officiated by the Rev. Michael Klopon celebrated 9:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Marello Parish, 237 William St., Pittston. Interment in St. John the Evangelist Cemetery, Pittston, with military honors as a Vietnam Army veteran. Friends and family may call 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Robert's family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Hospice of the Sacred Heart for the wonderful and compassionate care he received.

In lieu of flowers the family ask that you honor Robert's memory by giving a donation to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive # 7, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.