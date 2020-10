DURYEA — Robert "B" Joseph Glodzik, 62, an accomplished businessman and lifelong Duryea resident, died Oct. 26, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be 12 p.m. Saturday in Holy Rosary Church, 127 Stephenson St., Duryea. There will be no viewing. Arrangements are by the Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., 204 Main St., Duryea.