|
WILKES-BARRE — Robert Joseph Kay Jr., 68, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Paterson, N.J., on May 18, 1951, he was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Sr. and Anita Kay, and grand-daughter Tara Kay.
Bob graduated from Hawthorne High School, N.J. in 1969. He was a member of the Hawthorne Muchachos and Caballeros. Bob was a football coach for the Purple Riders and Pittston Panthers, and a member of the Pittston High School Football parents booster club. He loved playing cards and the New Orleans Saints football team.
Bob was a chef at Convention Hall, Victoria Inns, the Waterfront and King's College.
Surviving are his wife, Elaine; sons Brian and Robert III, daughters Corene Avery and husband Ben, Michelle, Jennifer, Sharon, Cynthia White and husband Michael, and Christina; grandchildren Christopher, Tyler, Brandon, Logan, Amber, Kayla, Kayden, Michael Jr. and Alexander.
Also surviving are Bob's brother William Kay of Lake Ariel; brother-in-law Richard Smith, sister-in-law Marie Tomasello and husband Tom, sister-in-law Evelyn Hopper, and husband Joe.
Friends may call 9 a.m. to noon Monday at E. Blake Collins Funeral Home, 159 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton. Condolences can be sent to eblakecollins.com.