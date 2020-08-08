1/1
Robert L. Harvey
CENTERMORELAND — Robert L. Harvey, 80, of Centermoreland, passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.

Born in Kingston Township, he was the son of the late Raymond and Esther Prothero Harvey.

He was a graduate of Kingston Township High School.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and farming on his property.

Robert was a member of the West Falls Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his wife, the former Sarah May Frankie; daughter, Robin Dunn; and sister, Crystal Shaver.

Surviving are daughter, Deborah L. Harvey, of Florida; sons, Robert Harvey Jr. and wife, Sandie, of Harveys Lake, and Donald Harvey and wife, Elizabeth, of Centermoreland; son-in-law, James Dunn, of Centermoreland; grandchildren, Mike, Kimmie, Robert and wife, Kierstyn, Jessica, Erin, and Donald Jr.; great-grandchildren, Mikayla, Amber, Joelle, Robert, Kaylee and Mason; brothers, Roy Harvey and wife, Charlotte, Glen Harvey and wife, Peggy, Keith Harvey and wife, Sue, Richard Harvey and wife, Cindy; sisters, Novella Huey and companion, John Engler, Kay Ann Miller and husband, Joseph, Linda Clement; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at West Falls Baptist Church, 196 Church St., Falls 18615. Pastor Tom Harmon will officiate. Interment will be in Memorial Shrine Park, Carverton. Friends may call from 10 a.m. Saturday morning until time of service at the church.

Arrangements by Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., 140 N. Main St., Shavertown.



Published in Times Leader from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Snowdon Funeral Home
140 N Main St
Shavertown, PA 18708
(570) 675-3333
