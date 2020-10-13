JENKINS TWP. — Robert L. Taylor, 94, of Wesley Village in Jenkins Township, passed into eternal life on Oct. 11, 2020.

He was born in Forty Fort on Nov. 28, 1925, the third son of the late George R. Taylor and Edith May Adams Taylor.

He is survived by seven children: Susan (Rick) Reese, Deborah (Gene) Kelleher, Amy (Brian) Story, Janet (Tim) Van Sant, Judith (Nick) Sborlini, Nancy (Brett) Cole and Laura (Stephen) Melis; 18 grandchildren, Morgan Reese, Katie (David) Ripley, Erika (Zach) Zolman, Kristyn (Tim) Polishan, Sean (Diana) Kelleher, Erin (Steve) Palmer, Robert (Corina) Manfre, Wesley (Liz) Manfre, Taylor (Sabrina) Manfre, Matthew (Carlie) Story, Kathryn (Jay) Merrill, Rachael (Andrew) Schompert, Taylor (Kristie) VanSant, Nicholas Sborlini, Elizabeth Cole, Margaret Cole, Mary Kate Cole and Zachary Cole; 23 great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, Jeanne Brace and Judy (Dick) Wolfe, many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 47 years, Elen Jane (Goss) Taylor, daughter, Rebecca (Bernard) Manfre, brothers, George A. Taylor and Harold E. Taylor and longtime friend, Kay Cavanaugh.

Mr. Taylor was a graduate of Forty Fort High School, Class of 1943, and attended Penn State Extension and Bucknell Extension. He was a veteran of World War II, attaining the rank of Acting First Sergeant and serving in the Philippine Theater of Operations on the 2885th Engineer Floating Power Plant.

He was a partner in George R. Taylor & Sons, General Contractors, from 1946 until 1979. Of the many buildings erected, his most enjoyable builds were the Church of Christ Uniting, Kingston, and St. Joseph's Church, Hazelton.

His entrepreneur spirit led him to design, build and own the Muhlenburg Country View Golf Course in 1966, create the Taylor Springs Water Company in 1981, and establish the Taylor Sisters Bed and Breakfast in 1995. Additionally, he completed a life-long goal of obtaining his pilot's license at the age of 72 and enjoyed many flights in his Piper Cherokee, often to visit his children.

He devoted many hours to his community, serving on the Forty Fort Borough Council from 1962 until 1973, as council president for 10 of those years and more recently, on the Board at Wesley Village. He was an active member of the Forty Fort United Methodist Church serving on its Official Board, Administrative Board and as a Trustee. He also delivered Meals on Wheels for many years.

His fraternal organization membership included the Masonic Lodge 395 Kingston, WB Chapter 182, WB Commandery No. 45, Irem Temple Shrine, Royal Order of Jesters No. 154, Kiwanis Club of WB (President in 1981 and Lt. Governor of Division 15, earning distinguished awards for both of those positions).

He was a past member of the Royal Order of Moose, West Pittston, American Legion Post 644, Swoyersville, and the Wyoming Valley Historical Society.

The funeral service of this much-loved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend will be held on Saturday, Oct. 17, at 11 a.m., at the Forty Fort United Methodist Church, Wyoming and Yeager Ave., Forty Fort, with his pastor, Michael Stine, officiating.

The interment will be in the Benscoter Cemetery, Hunlock Creek. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16, at the Hugh B. Hughes & Son Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, and at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

As per CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing are required.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Forty Fort United Methodist Church Scholarship Fund or Memorial Fund, 26 Yeager Ave., Forty Fort, PA 18704.

The family would like to thank Hospice of the Sacred Heart and Wesley Village Personal Care for their compassion and support.

For more information or to send the family an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at hughbhughes.com.