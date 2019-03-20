PLAINS TWP. — Robert Lawrence O'Malia, a.k.a Farmer, 79, of Plains Township, passed away March 18, 2019, at Timber Ridge Healthcare Facility, Plains Township.

Robert was a lifetime resident of Plains Township. He was born on May 13, 1939. He was the son of the late Lawrence Jacob O'Malia and Helen Stackunas O'Malia.

Robert was a graduate of Plains Memorial High School, Class of 1958.

He was a co-owner of O'Malia's Greenhouse with his brother, Lawrence, on River Street in Plains Township until his retirement. He continued to work alongside his nephews for many years on the farm. He loved being out in the fields and working on his tractors. When asked what he did, he responded, "I was a farmer" and "I was outstanding in my field."

He loved hunting and horseshoes in his younger years. He enjoyed fishing with his grandchildren and searching the farm for Native American artifacts. Robert loved the Philadelphia Eagles and seeing them win the Super Bowl. He also loved his trains and his red Corvette. His true happiness was being surrounded by his wife, children and grandchild. They truly were the loves of his life.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Lawrence O'Malia.

Surviving are his loving wife of 52 years, Shirley Ann O'Malia; his daughters, Romayne A. Williams and her husband, Ted, of Plains Township, and Candice L. Florek and her husband, Steve, of Sugar Notch; grandchildren Brett Robert Williams, Brady LaRue Williams and Steven O'Malia Florek; sister Ruthie Purta, of Plains Township; and several cousins, along with many nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, from the Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., 55 Stark St., Plains Township. Service will be led by Hospice Chaplin Nathan King. Interment will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Carverton. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

