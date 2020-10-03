DALLAS — Robert Lee Dolbear Sr., 104, of Dallas, passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at the Village at Greenbriar, Dallas.

Bob was born Dec. 7, 1915, son of the late Frank and Jane Wall Dolbear.

Bob graduated from Plains High School in 1933, Mansfield College in 1938, with a B.S. in education, and Bucknell in 1950, with a master's in education.

Bob taught physical education at Dallas Township High School and Dallas Area School District from 1938 to 1960. He coached football, basketball and baseball at Dallas Township from 1940 to 1950. He coached the first football game for the old shoe in 1948. When told he needed a shoe to be bronzed, he grabbed a shoe from the pile not knowing whose it was. From 1960 to 1962, Bob was the driver training instructor at Dallas Senior High School. He was assistant principal at Dallas High School from 1962 to 1968, becoming principal in 1968, until his retirement in 1978.

Bob was drafted in the Army the summer of 1942 (the school board got a deferment for Bob so he could coach the last football game, which was on Thanksgiving Day, against Kingston Township). He entered the service the next day. Knowing he was a teacher, he was immediately made Corporal and given the assignment of teaching 200 young boys from Tennessee and Kentucky how to write their name so they could sign for their pay. Not wanting to go to Officers Training, he was given the option of becoming a cryptographer at the World Headquarters for Communications at Asheville, N.C.

The first message he decoded was from General Eisenhower to President Roosevelt. While in the service, he married 2nd Lt. Antonia Kozemchak in January, 1944, at Ft Oglethorp, Ga., (they were engaged before they entered the service). They had 64 years of marriage until her passing in 2007. He was honorably discharged as part of the Air Force on Dec. 23, 1945, with the rank of Staff Sgt. He received the American Campaign Medal, Good Conduct medal and the World War II Victory medal.

He was a member of P.S.E.A. and N.E.A., Luzerne County Retired Teachers, Dallas Kiwanis and George M. Dallas Lodge No. 531.

Bob was very active in Kiwanis for almost 60 years, being president in 1965. In 2007, he was honored by having the annual Senior Girls All Star Softball Tournament renamed the Robert Dolbear All Star Softball Tournament. Bob and his best friend, the late George McCutcheon, initiated the tournament in 1978 and were co-chairmen for 25 years. In 2012, Bob received the Kiwanis Legion of Honor and a citation from the Pennsylvania House of Representatives honoring him for his 60 years of service with Kiwanis.

Bob was also a member of the Shavertown United Methodist Church, being on the Board of Directors in the 1960s.

Preceding him in death were his wife, Antonia (Toni) K. Dolbear, son, Robert L Dolbear Jr., son-in-law, Robert J. Williams Sr., sisters, Emma, Sarah, Cora and Jenny, and brothers, Frank and George.

He is survived by his daughter, Gloria D. Williams, of Trucksville; grandsons, Jeffrey Miller and wife, Becky, of Shavertown; Brian Miller and wife, Catherine, of Ft. Collins, Colo.; Jonathan Dolbear and wife, Aubrey, of Philadelphia. Also surviving are great-grandsons, Logan, Joe and Brandon Miller, of Shavertown; Nathaniel Miller, of Ft. Collins, Colo.; and great-granddaughters, Lily Marie and Maisie Rose Dolbear, of Philadelphia; plus many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the entire staff at The Villages at Greenbriar for the excellent care they provided for Dad. They were his extended family!! Their care went above and beyond! Remember, detention if you don't behave or are late!!! A huge thank you to the staff of Sacred Heart Hospice for their compassionate care and being with him through his end-of-life journey.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Bob's name can be made to Dallas Kiwanis Club, George M. Dallas Lodge or The Shavertown Methodist Church.

Due to COVID restrictions, his viewing and funeral will be private. Military honors will be conducted at his interment in Chapel Lawn Memorial Park, Dallas.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via legacy.com.

Arrangements are by Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., Shavertown.

You were the light of our life and the laughter in the air!