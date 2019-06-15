DALLAS — Robert Louis Rismondo, 83, of Dallas, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 13, 2019 surrounded by his family at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Township.

Born in Manhattan, he was the son of the late Luigi and Anne Clarke Rismondo. Bob attended Maritime School in Manhattan and served in the U.S. Navy.

On January 18, 1957, Bob married Fran Martucci, with whom he grew a family, the most important part of his life.

Bob was a devoted father and grandfather. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Bob was an avid Mets fan, a history buff and a master at trivia. He was a member of Gate of Heaven Church, Dallas.

Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Fran Martucci Rismondo; children Louis Rismondo and wife Louise, of Palm Coast, Florida, Robert Rismondo and wife Suzanne, of Lake Lehman, Ann Rismondo and companion Michael Fisk, of Washington, New Jersey, Joann Rismondo, of Berwick, Patrick Rismondo, of Kingston, Timothy Rismondo and wife Nicole, of Dallas, and Dawn Goodrich and husband Oscar, of Dallas; grandchildren Tiffany, Anthony, Rene' and Allison Rismondo, Bridget Goodrich, Ann Wolfe and Andrew Goodrich; and many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18, in Gate of Heaven Church, 40 Machell Ave., Dallas. The Rev. Daniel A. Toomey will officiate. Friends and family are asked to go directly to church on the day of funeral. Entombment will be held at Chapel Lawn Memorial Park, Dallas. Friends may call from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 17, at Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., 140 N. Main St., Shavertown.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to VA Medical Center, c/o General Funds Account, 1111 E. End Blvd., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18711.