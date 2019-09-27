FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Robert M. Bannon, 68, of Fredericksburg, Virginia, passed away at his home on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. Born in Pittston on Oct. 2, 1950, he was the son of the late Joseph Bannon and late Anne (Klemas) Bannon.

Bobbie graduated from Wyoming Area High School, Class of 1969. He served his country honorably as a member of the United States Air Force.

Surviving are Bob's husband of 43 years, Charles Murray; sister and brother-in-law Geraldine Shimmin and husband Richard, of Philadelphia, and Geraldine's son; nephew Michael Valezquez, of Philadelphia; sister Marybeth Bannon, of New Paltz, New York; nephew Steven Yanchis, of Walnutport; son of sister Kathleen (Bannon) Yanchis (deceased); and sister Alma Hunter, of Moosic.

Bob was a lover of Airedale Terriers and especially Airedale Rescue! He enjoyed stargazing as he retired from NASA in 2011. He had a giving heart and helped anyone in need. He never asked for anything in return. He will be deeply missed.

In lieu of flowers, donation contributions in Mr. Bannon's name may be made to Airedale Rescue & Adoption of Delaware Valley, 115 Locksley Road, Glen Mills, PA 19342. Please make sure to write your name and return address to receive a note/receipt for your 501(c)(3) tax-deductible contribution.

A celebration of life memorial will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 2, 2019, at The Gramercy Ballroom and Restaurant, 155 S. Main St., Pittston.