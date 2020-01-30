PLYMOUTH — Robert Paul McCluskie, 81, of Plymouth passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Kingston Healthcare Center.

Born July 21, 1938 in Scranton, he was the son of the late Donald and Sarah Cassidy McCluskie.

Robert worked as a concierge for Strickland Mountain Inn and later served as a laborer for many years at Carter Footwear in Wilkes-Barre. Most recently he retired as laborer from Dove Industries in Hanover Township.

He was a member of American Legion Post 463 in Plymouth.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Paul; and sisters Evelyn Gurnari and Judith Griglock.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Anquanetta Baldwin McCluskie, Plymouth; children Staff Sgt. Robert George McCluskie (U.S. Marine Corps, retired) and wife Lisa of East Greenville, Maj. Brian McCluskie (U.S. Army, retired) and wife Liya, Butte, Montana, Megan Goretski (CMA) and husband Frank, Ashley; grandchildren Caitlin, Bobby, Avery, Connor and Peyton McCluskie as well several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday from Williams-Hagen Funeral Home Inc., 114 W. Main St., Plymouth, with the Rev. Timothy Hall Officiating. Friends may call the funeral home from 1 p.m. until service time.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of Kingston Heathcare Center for all their dedication and loving care of Robert during his time there.