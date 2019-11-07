COLUMBUS, Ohio — Robert John Overman Sr., 81, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019.

Bob O was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, and was a graduate of the University of Notre Dame ('61). He was a plant engineer at Owens-Illinois and was transferred to Northeastern Pennsylvania. He became the Vice President of Mideast Aluminum in Mountain Top.

His love of entertaining and passion for the kitchen led him to become an inn keeper in East Stroudsburg. The turn of the century brought him back to the Buckeye state to start his retirement. Bob's strong Catholic faith lead him to work for the Diocese of Columbus, first as Bishop Campbell's assistant and later to become the Director of the Saints Peter and Paul Retreat Center in Newark. His dedication to the Diocese ended with his retirement in Dec. 2018.

Bob O was a die-hard Notre Dame football fan, cheering for the Fighting Irish up until his passing. His enthusiasm wasn't just with the NCAA, he could be heard from the stands while his sons were getting knocked around on the high school gridiron. He was an excellent cook, gardener and enjoyed reading a good book.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, John and Angela Overman.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Kathryn Fallon Overman; sons Robert (Anna), Columbus; Christopher, Columbus; Matthew, Long Branch, New Jersey; daughter Michelle (Dave Marshall), Burlington, Vermont; granddaughters Aileen and Katie; grandson Michael; sisters, Gerry (Jim) Bender, Sun City, Arizona; Dr. Mary Overman, Sedona, Arizona; brothers John, Kingman, Arizona; and Paul (Claire), Sedona, Arizona; as well as numerous cousins, in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at the Egan-Ryan Funeral Home, 4661 Kenny Road, Columbus. A funeral Mass will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12 at St. Andrew church, 1899 Reed Road, Columbus. The family would like to thank the staff of Riverside Methodist Hospital for their compassion and support.