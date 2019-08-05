KINGSTON — Robert P. Niznik, 83, of Kingston, died Saturday morning, Aug. 3, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Township.

Born in Larksville, he was the son of the late Albert and Josephine Lengel Niznik and was a graduate of Larksville High School, Class of 1953. After a time on Broadway, Bob owned and operated Bob Niznik Dance Studio and Bob Niznik Dance Company. Bob directed and choreographed many Broadway shows at the Little Theater of Wilkes Barre, colleges, and schools. Bob had a great passion for dance, theater, and travel.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded by his loving wife, Elizabeth "Betty" Richards Niznik.

He is survived by his daughters, Lauren Gustinucci and her companion Tom Kempinski; Kimberly Ciavarella and her husband, John; grandchildren, Ernest and wife Alicia, Amanda and husband Tom, David, John, Dane and fiancé Brennan, and two great-grandsons, Parker and Cayden.

Blessing and Funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, from the Andrew Strish Funeral Home, 11 Wilson St., Larksville. Entombment will follow in St. Marys Cemetery, St. Patrick's Walk, Hanover Township.

Friends are invited to join Bob's family for a visitation from 9 a.m. on Thursday morning until time of service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions, if desired, in Robert's memory, may be made to Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge, 974 Lockville Road, Dallas, PA 18612.