WILKES-BARRE — Robert P. Teel, 68, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019, at his home.

He was born Jan. 17, 1951, in Scranton, a son of the late Harry Teel and Evelyn Cook. He was a graduate of Coughlin High School and was an Air Force veteran, serving both in Korea and Vietnam as an airframe mechanic. Bob's lifelong trade was sewing machine repair. As people sewed less, he worked for the Acme Markets in their warehouse, both in Forty Fort and Philadelphia. He enjoyed playing his guitar and had a vast vinyl music collection. Other passions included riding roller coasters and his bicycle. He was a beloved father and "pop," and especially loved spending time with his grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Lillian Fuller, and brother Harry Teel.

Surviving are his children, Joseph Teel and his wife, Marni Fogelson, and Amanda Clabaugh and her husband, Steven; grandchildren Elijah and Meskerem Teel and Ella and Izzy Clabaugh; former wife, Cathy Borowski; sisters Beverly Halloran, Donna Taylor, Linda Cordaro and Sarita Kelty; and a large extended family including nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.

The funeral will be held at noon Sunday, March 10, 2019, from the E. Blake Collins Funeral Home, 159 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Services will be conducted by Thomas Morris. Friends may call 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday and one hour prior to the time of the service Sunday.

Memorial donations may be made to the Gift of Life Family House, supporting families in need of housing during the process of organ transplantation, https://www.giftoflifefamilyhouse.org/bridge-give/.

