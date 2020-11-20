WILKES-BARRE — Robert P. Wychock, Sr., 88 of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Wednesday morning, Nov. 18, 2020, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley, Plains Township.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late John and Blanch (Rogalski) Wychock.

Bob was a graduate of James M. Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre, Class of 1951, and was a Navy Veteran of the Korean Conflict, attaining the rank of Seaman. Upon his Honorable Discharge, he was employed as a produce manager at Acme Markets until his retirement.

Bob was an avid softball player and was on the team that won the National Senior Olympics title in 2004. Bob was also an avid outdoorsman and loved spending time in the woods hunting, fishing and picking mushrooms. Bob also loved spending time with his great-grandchildren, Teyton and Addison Wychock. He was an active member of St. Andre Bessette Parish, North Wilkes-Barre.

He was preceded in death by his infant son John, brothers, John Wychock, Jr. and Paul Wychock.

Surviving are his wife of 65 years, the former Beverly Knelly, sons, Robert Wychock, Jr., of Plains and David Wychock, Sr. and his wife, Denise, of Nanticoke, daughter, Barbara Zabriski and her husband, Paul, of Plains, grandchildren, Brenda, Hilary, David Jr., Marcus and Kaila, five great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, brothers, Ed Wychock, of S.C., Carl Wychock, of Mountain Top, Tom Wychock, of Parsons and Joe Wychock, of Cornwall, sister, Joy Brady, of Danville, several nieces and nephews.

Bob's family would like to offer a sincere thank you to Dr. Gerald Gibbons and the nurses and staff at Geisinger Wyoming Valley for the wonderful care and compassion given to Bob.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Andre Bessette Church, 668 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, 18705. Interment with Military Honors accorded by the United States Navy will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township. Masks and/or face coverings are required at all times at church and/or cemetery and please practice social distancing while paying your respects. A Memorial Service for Bob will be held at a later date next spring.

Arrangements entrusted to the Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains, 18705.

For additional information or to leave Bob's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.