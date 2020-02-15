PLAINS TWP. — Robert "Bobby" Pascucci of Plains Township went to sleep in the Lord on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at the age of 92.

Born and raised in Plains Township, he was the son of the late Joseph and Gentile (Montovani) Pascucci, both immigrants of Italy. Bobby was fluent in Italian and English and was very proud of his Italian heritage.

He was a graduate of Plains Memorial High School, Class of 1945. Bobby was the owner of Par-Lee Golf Range, Wyoming, and the Wilkes-Barre Live Poultry Market, the "OH YES" store in the North End section of Wilkes-Barre where he worked for over 70 years. His life was his work; he enjoyed the socialization and friendships with all of his customers. All who knew Bobby will remember a man who loved to smile and who encouraged others to do the same. Maybe it was a song, or a tune he whistled, or a joke he told. It could have been in English, Italian, Polish, or Spanish, but you always walked away with a lighter heart. When asked if he had a certain item in his store, his reply was always "OH YES, WE HAVE IT!" He was a thoughtful and considerate soul who felt so truly lucky to have been given the opportunity to live a life he undeniably enjoyed.

Bobby's love for his family was evident — he worked tirelessly alongside his wife of 69 years, Antoinette, and his son-in-law, Sam. He was very active in supporting the many community organization in the North End section of Wilkes-Barre.

In addition to his wife, Antoinette; he is survived by his daughters Joyce Marzouca and her husband, Samuel, and Karen Noss and her husband John, all of Plains Township; granddaughters Lauren Belous and her husband Brad, Kelsey Daley and her husband Jim and Hailey Noss; brother Gildo Pascucci, Plains Township; and nieces.

