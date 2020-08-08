1/1
WYOMING — Robert Paul Collins Jr., 65, formerly of Wyoming, passed away Wednesday evening, Aug. 5, 2020, in the Gettysburg Center of Genesis Healthcare.

Born in Bellefonte on Aug. 13, 1954, Robert was the son of the late Robert Paul and Mary Eicke Collins. He was physically handicapped from birth but benefited from numerous landmark medical procedures and became the Easter Seal Poster Child for Center County in 1960. The family moved to Wyoming in 1965. He was a graduate of Wyoming Area High School in 1974.

A member of St. Monica's Parish of West Wyoming, Robert was also a member of the Wilkes-Barre Knights of Columbus Council 302 and Bishop William J. Hafey Assembly 925. His other civic memberships included The Ancient Order of Hibernians, the Friendly Sons of Saint Patrick, and the Wyoming Area Jaycees. Robert additionally served as a volunteer at the NPW Medical Center, and was a Mentor Resident of the Pennsylvania Empowered Expert Resident Project.

Surviving is his brother, Roger Collins, and his wife Michaelle, of Inwood, W.V.; and cousins, Jay Collins and family, Greg Collins and family, and Mary Jean Stephens and family.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday from the Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Monica's Parish, 363 W. 8th St.,West Wyoming.

Interment will be in Memorial Shrine Park, Carverton.

Friends may call 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the United Cerebral Palsy of NEPA.

For more information or to send condolences, please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.



Published in Times Leader from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
