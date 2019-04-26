DALLAS — Robert R. Brown Jr., 59, of Dallas, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 29, from the Nulton-Kopcza Funeral Home, 5749 State Route 309, Monroe Township (Beaumont), with his good friend, Chip Sorber, Officiating. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to defray funeral expenses. Please send to Nulton-Kopcza Funeral Home, 5749 State Route 309, Monroe Township, PA 18636.