HUNLOCK CREEK — Robert R. Pavlick, age 81, of Hunlock Creek, passed away Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at Residential Hospice, Wilkes-Barre, with his wife, Dolores, and daughter, Patricia, by his side.

He was born in Plymouth Township on Oct. 14, 1937, and was the son of the late George and Catherine Yanek Pavlick.

Robert was a 1955 graduate of the former Harter High School in West Nanticoke. He was employed by Sordoni Construction Co. and retired in 1999 as carpenter foreman. Robert enjoyed family, gardening and working in his beautiful yard. Robert married his classmate, the former Dolores Brozena, on Oct. 10, 1959, and they celebrated 59 years together. They were blessed with two loving children, David, who passed away in 2006, and Patricia. Robert was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Lake Silkworth and for many years helped at church functions. He was also a member of the Lake Silkworth and 4th degree Knights of Columbus and the Pennsylvania National Guard, retiring in 1987 after serving for 32 years.

In addition to his parents and son, David, he was preceded in death by brothers, Thomas, Edward and Donald, sister, Dorothy Mitkowski and nephews, Anthony and Mark Mitkowski.

He is survived by his loving wife, the former Dolores Brozena; daughter, Patricia Bates (Joseph); sister, Marie Brojakowski; brother, George Pavlick (Marie); grandchildren, Christiana and William Pavlick; daughter-in-law, Elaine Pavlick; sister-in-law, Joann Pavlick; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, from the Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., corner of Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. from the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 2011 State Route 29, Hunlock Creek, PA 18621, with the Rev. Alex Roche, officiating.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

Entombment will be in the St. Mary's Chapel Mausoleum, Wilkes-Barre.

The family would like to thank Dr. Louise Breakstone and her staff for the wonderful care given to Robert over many years. They would also like to thank the nurses and doctor at Residential Hospice for the compassionate care for Robert during his last days.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 2011 State Route 29, Hunlock Creek, PA 18621.

Online condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.