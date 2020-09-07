LAKE SILKWORTH — Robert Roy Belcher, 53, of Lake Silkworth, passed away suddenly Sept. 5, 2020, at home, surrounded by his loving family.

Born Sept. 7, 1966, he was a graduate of Lake Lehman High School. He was employed by Procter & Gamble for the last 25 years.

Bob will be greatly missed by his parents, Dan and Linda Belcher, of Lake Silkworth, wife Beverly Belcher, son, Robert Belcher, of Lake Silkworth, daughters Danielle Belcher, of Louisiana, Tanya and husband Kevin Konopinski, of Sweet Valley, Tracy and husband Harry Wolfe, of Sweet Valley and Sherry and husband Eric Pearson, of Sweet Valley; 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; brother, Dan and wife Cheri Belcher, of Lake Silkworth as well as numerous other family and friends.

There will be a celebration of life at his daughter, Tracy's house, 68 Cedar Lane, Hunlock Creek, PA 18621, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.

Private Interment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Lake Township.

Online condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.