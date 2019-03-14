KINGSTON — Robert "Rocky" Rutkoski, 55, formerly of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at ManorCare Health Services, Kingston.

Rocky was a graduate of West Side Career and Technology Center, Pringle, Class of 1985.

He was a resident at ManorCare, Kingston, since September 2017. Prior to that, Rocky lived in Wilkes-Barre group homes under the guidance of the Institute for Human Resources, where he made numerous friends.

Rocky was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Jane Rutkoski, and brother Thomas.

Surviving is a sister, Jane Rutkoski, of Wilkes-Barre; and cousins Joanne Judge and husband Rick Oppenheimer, of Lancaster, Michael Judge, of Mechanicsburg, and Bill and Sharon Lane, of Hummelstown.

A memorial Mass will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday in St. Ignatius Church, 339 N. Maple Ave., Kingston.