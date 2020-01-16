PLYMOUTH — Robert S. Rosencrans, 67, of Lee Street, Plymouth, passed away Jan. 10, 2020, at his residence.

Born in Nanticoke he was the son of Morucci Rosencrans and the late Stanley Rosencrans.

Robert was employed by the F.E. Moran Co. as a sprinkler design specialist.

He was preceded in death by his father, Stanley; and daughter Lynette Rosencrans.

He is survived by his mother, Jennie Morucci Rosencrans; sisters Annette Graboske and Donna Payer; son James and daughter Kimberly Levandowski; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild; nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services were held from the Earl W. Lohman Funeral Home Inc., 14 W. Green St., Nanticoke, with interment in St. Albert's Cemetery, Mountain Top.