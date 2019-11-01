PITTSTON TWP — Robert Loeb Stackhouse, 88, of Pittston Township, passed away Oct. 31, 2019, in Residential Hospice, Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre. He was born in Scranton, April 14, 1931, a son of Bertha M. Loeb and Roy K. Stackhouse Sr.

He graduated from West Pittston High School in 1949 and Wilkes University in 1953 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Commerce and Finance. Mr. Stackhouse was the former Secretary/ Treasurer and Owner of Stackhouse Auto and Electric Inc., West Pittston and also partner of Stackhouse Realty Company.

He was a Director of the West Side Bank, West Pittston until the merger of Fleet Bank and Bank of America. Mr. Stackhouse was a member of the First United Methodist Church of West Pittston, where he served as Lay Leader and president of the Trustee Board. He was Chairman of the Building Committee for Wesley Village in Pittston and served on the Board for Homes for the Aging in the Methodist Wyoming Conference. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #499, West Pittston, where he attained a 60-year pin.

He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Janet Ann Williams and brother Roy K. Kenneth Stackhouse, Jr.

He is survived by son Robert S. Stackhouse; daughter Susan Pall and husband Rev. W. James Pall; and grandchildren Janelle Felder, Lindsay McCabe, Jonathan, Mark and Garrett Pall.

Private funeral services will be held in the First United Methodist Church West Pittston at the convenience of the family. The Rev. Tenny Rupnick will officiate. Interment will be in Mountain View Cemetery, Harding.