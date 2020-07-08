BELLMEADE — Feb. 5, 1935, to July 4, 2020.

Robert Stephen Paranich, 85, Bellmeade, died Saturday afternoon at his home.

He was born in Winton, son of the late Andrew and Mary (Schlacta) Paranich. On May 30, 1964, he married Barbara Marie Skonieczki at St. Joseph Church, Port Griffith.

Surviving are his wife of 56 years; four children, Robert (Denise), of Westminster, Md., Stephen (Rae Marie) and his son, Adam, of Clarks Summit, Barbara Andrea (James) Mackereth, and their sons, Nathaniel and Matthew, of Bellmeade, and Rebecca (John) Miller, of Tipton. He was preceded in death by a brother, Andrew.

Robert was a graduate of Jenkins Township High School, Port Griffith, and Drexel Institute of Technology, Philadelphia. He formerly was employed at Bendix Corp., Montrose, and then began teaching electrical engineering at Penn State University, Wilkes Barre campus. Robert later earned his master's degree in Physics at Wilkes University and retired as an associate professor at Penn State University, Wilkes Barre.

Robert served as Eucharistic minister and reader at Our Lady of the Eucharist, Pittston, until Sept. 2017, when he moved to Altoona. He also volunteered as a Cub Scout master in Hughestown for many years.

He enjoyed football, golf, crossword puzzles and creating prize winning oil paintings and he loved to cook. He was also an avid fan of Penn State football and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Robert often said, "If you would know me, look into the eyes of my children."

A private funeral Mass will be celebrated at the convenience of his family at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Bellwood, by the Rev. Father Jozef Kovacik. A memorial Mass will be held in Pittston at a later date.

The family suggests contributions in Robert's memory be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Arrangements are by Jon C. Russin Funeral Home, Inc., Bellwood, russinfuneralhome.com.