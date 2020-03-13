PITTSTON — Robert T. Finnerty, 65, of Pittston, passed away unexpectedly at home Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

Born in Pittston on April 22, 1954, he was the son of Rita Munley Finnerty and the late Patrick Finnerty.

He was a graduate of Pittston Area High School, Class of 1973, where he was a Wyoming Valley All-Scholastic Football Player. He was also a graduate of Lackawanna Junior College, where he received his police training, Act 120.

Most recently, he had worked at Mid Atlantic Youth Services Juvenile Detention Center where he was known as Mr. Bob. He had also worked for the Hughestown Police Department, Newton Township Police Department, and Pittston Police Department and was Pennsylvania Deputy Constable. In his earlier years, he had worked for Affiliated Foods in Scranton.

Bob received the Medal of Valor for a fire rescue of a handicapped man on North Main Street in Pittston.

He was a fourth degree member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 327, Pittston; Friendly Sons of St. Patrick; Ancient Order of Hibernians; Fraternal Order of Police Donegal Society, and Wilkes-Barre Emerald Society.

Bob was a loving father and poppy and will be greatly missed.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Dena Marie in 2005.

Surviving in addition to his mother are daughters Tara Skutack and her husband Robert, and Lisa Gubitoso and her husband Eric, all of Pittston; grandchildren, Alyssa, Alexis, Ryli, Aubry, Ty, and Anthony; brothers, Tom Finnerty and his wife Mary, of Camp Hill; Patrick Finnerty and his wife Beth, of New Jersey; and Michael Finnerty and his wife Linda, of Old Forge; sisters Mary Claire Kabacinski and her husband Stanley, of Lancaster and Maureen Roman and her husband Frank, of Pittston; aunt, Joan Munley, of Pittston; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, in St. Joseph Marello Parish, 237 William St., Pittston. Those attending are asked to go directly to church on Monday morning. Interment will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Carverton. Friends may call from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Adonizio Funeral Home, LLC, 251 William Street, Pittston. To leave an online condolence, visit Bob's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com