SWOYERSVILLE — Robert T. "Bob" Latoski, 83, of Swoyersville, died unexpectedly on May 26, 2020. A private viewing will be held on Monday, followed by a committal service in Saint Ignatius Cemetery, Pringle. A Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date. Funeral Arrangements are entrusted to Wroblewski Funeral Home, Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.



