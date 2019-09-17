PLAINS TWP. — Robert T. "Coach Bob" Sorokas, of Plains Township, passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at his home.

Born Nov. 26, 1963, in Neuilly/Seine, France, he was a son of Thomas Sorokas, of Utica, N.Y., and the late Mary Jackiewicz Sorokas.

Robert was a 1981 graduate of Mascoutah Community High School, Mascoutah, Ill., and a 1985 graduate of Lehigh University, where he earned his bachelor's degree in civil engineering.

He was employed for many years at Techneglas and the Office of Surface Mining, and for the last eight years at the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

He was a member of St. Benedict's Church, Parsons.

Bob loved his wife and children more than words itself. He was the ultimate family man.

Bob coached both boys and girls youth soccer, softball, baseball and field hockey for over 20 years. His teachings reached beyond the world of sports. Many of his players considered him not just a coach but a father figure, as well. He enjoyed being the avid sports photographer so those players would have those memories. Bob had that special knack of making you feel like he's known you forever. He was always the life of the party and his legendary "Bob-A-Ritas" will be sorely missed.

As a tribute to his family, he will forever be president of KSSG, considering he was the founder of same.

Bob could make you laugh on the darkest of days and because of this, heaven has become a happier place.

He was preceded in death by his step-mother, Barbara Sorokas.

Surviving is his wife of 29 years, the former Laura Kaminski; son Robert Tyler Sorokas and his companion, Brooke Dupuy, of Exeter; daughters Samantha Marie Sorokas and her companion, Ehric Nicholson, of Canadensis, and Abigail Leigh Sorokas, at home; sister Patricia McCallops, of Barberton, Ohio; step-brothers Thomas Sheppard and his wife, Leila, of Maryland, and Daniel Sheppard and his companion, Sarah, of Rockville, Md.; half-brother Andrew Sorokas and his wife, Melissa, of Virginia; several nieces and nephews; and cousin Jim Jackiewicz.

Funeral services will be held at 8 p.m. Friday from the Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, 21 N. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre. The Reverend Jack Lambert, pastor of St. Benedict Church, will be celebrating. Friends may call from 5 p.m. until the time of services Friday evening.