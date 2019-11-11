EXETER — Robert "Bob" T. Stochla, 88, of Exeter, passed away Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Highland Manor Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Exeter.

Born on April 9, 1931, in Edwardsville, Bob was the son of the late Joseph and Anna (Tomko) Stochla.

He was a graduate of Edwardsville High School, Class of 1948. He also attended a trade school in Kingston to become a machinist under the GI bill.

Bob proudly served with the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was employed by Wipco of Swoyersville and Harris Hill Mill Works.

Bob was a member of St. Barbara's Church in Exeter; Charter member of the Korean War Veterans and Past Post Commander; served on the Board of Directors and Past Post Commander for the Catholic War Veterans Post 752, Edwardsville; and was also a lifelong member of the .

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Victoria Mros Stochla; his son, Richard D. Stochla; and his brothers, Joseph and Thomas Stochla.

Surviving are his sister-in-law, Betty Stochla, of Edwardsville; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday from Bednarski Funeral Home, 168 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Cecilia's Church of St. Barbara's Parish, 1670 Wyoming Ave., Exeter, with the Rev. Joseph Sibilano, O.S.J., officiating.

Interment will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Cedar Street, Exeter, where Military honors will be conducted by the AMVETS Honor Guard of Greater Pittston.

Family and friends may call from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 712 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18517.