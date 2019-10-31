DALLAS — Robert Edward Tarleton, 92, of Bear Creek Township, retired New Jersey Superior Court judge, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 at Mercy Center, Dallas.

Judge Tarleton was a graduate of the University of Vermont and a summa cum laude graduate of Seton Hall University Law School, where he was a Centennial Scholar, a member of the National Moot Court team and a recipient of the Distinguished Alumni Award.

Prior to entering the court system, Judge Tarleton was a partner in the law firm of Chasen, Leyner, Holland and Tarleton. Before that, he was a partner in the law firm of Keale, Tarrant, and Tarleton.

Judge Tarleton served in the Law, Appellate and Chancery Divisions. At the time he retired, he was the Presiding Judge of the Chancery Divisions.

Judge Tarleton was an annual lecturer of the New Jersey Judicial College. He chaired several Supreme Court committees, including motion practice, jury instructions and calendar control. Judge Tarleton was an adjunct professor at Seton Hall University Law School and a guest speaker at the American Institute of Architects at the annual meetings in Arizona, Texas and North Carolina. After retiring from the court system, he served as an arbitrator, mediator and discovery master in lawsuits pending in federal courts, 13 state courts and Australia, specializing in telecommunication and franchise cases.

Judge Tarleton was a member of the Morris and Hudson County and New Jersey Bar Associations. He was a Fellow of the American Bar Association. He also served as chairman of the county Ethics Committee and Character and Fitness Committee.

He is survived by his loving wife, Victoria Barlett Tarleton; three children, Robert (Gael) of Seattle, Washington, Patricia Oliver (Brian) of Herndon, Virginia, and James (Madeleine) of Succasunna, New Jersey; three stepsons, Eric Keil of Bear Creek, Matthew Keil (Cynthia) of Woodinville, Washington and Nathan Keil (Laura) of Epsom, New Hampshire; six grandchildren; four step-grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

At the request of Judge Tarleton, there will be no services. Memorial Contributions may be made in his memory to the Kimberly Biggs Keil Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Bear Creek Foundation, 47 Charter School Way, Bear Creek Township PA 18702.

The family extends their sincere thanks to the staff at Mercy Center for the compassionate care they provided Robert.

Arrangements are entrusted to Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home, Inc., Shavertown.