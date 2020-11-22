Robert Thomas Hontz, 70, son of Ethelwyn Williams Hontz and the late Thomas E. Hontz, passed away at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital on Nov. 21, 2020.

He was born in Wilkes-Barre, but early in his life, his family moved to Monroeville, where he received his education in Gateway School District. In 1970, he returned to the Wilkes-Barre area, where he worked as a mechanic, particularly enjoying work on high performance engines. He received additional training at Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautical Maintenance Technician Course and was employed by Microturbo.

In recent years, he called Christ United Presbyterian Church his church family, where he enjoyed the services and participated in so many of their activities. He was their Financial Secretary until they merged with two other churches to become Wyoming Valley Presbyterian Church.

He is survived by his mother; brother, Thomas, of Wilkes-Barre; his sister, Carol Jimenez (Frank); nieces, Megan Fierro (Kevin) and JoAnne Murphy, several great-nieces and great-nephew; uncle and aunt, Jack and Carolyn Williams, all of California.

Services will be held privately and entrusted to Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services, Wilkes-Barre.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wyoming Valley Presbyterian Church, 2 Lockhart St., Wilkes-Barre, 18702.