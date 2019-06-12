HANOVER TWP. — Robert V. Mangan, 84, of Lyndwood, Hanover Township, died on June 11, 2019, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital. Robert was born in Plymouth on April 2, 1935. He was the son of the late Vincent and Isabelle Rutkowski Mangan.

Bob, as he liked to be called, was a graduate of St. Vincent's High School, Class of 1952.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Mangan Cherinko.

Robert was a store manager for Acme Markets; employed for 44 years, retiring in 1994. He was a 3rd degree member of the Knights of Columbus Council #1928 of our Lady of Czestochowa. He was also a member of the American Management Society and the National Taxpayers Union. He accepted and completed courses in Management from Cornell University.

Robert was an usher for St. Vincent's Church since he was in high school and later at All Saints Church. He was great with math and numbers and was an avid lover of sports.

He and his wife, Eleanor, enjoyed traveling. They especially enjoyed regularly going to Las Vegas, and occasional trips to Atlantic City. Robert lived his life to the fullest and on his own terms. He was also known for his great sense of humor and always enjoyed a good laugh. He always said that the secret to a long life was to be happy and keep smiling.

His devoted, caring and loving wife, Eleanor Stull Mangan, with whom he recently celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary, survives him. Also surviving him are his daughter, Donna and her husband, Daniel Wegrzynowicz; his son, Mark and his wife, Sophia; and his grandson, Mark James Mangan, who was the pride of his life.

Funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019, from Kielty-Moran Funeral Home Inc., 87 Washington Ave., Plymouth.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. in All Saints Parish, Willow Street, Plymouth.

Interment will follow in St Vincent's Cemetery, Larksville.

Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to .