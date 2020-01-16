FALLS — Robert Vernoski, 60, of Falls, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born on April 12, 1959, in Pittston, Bob was the son of the late William and Dorothy Vernoski.

Prior to retiring, he was employed by Cascade Tissue Group in Ransom.

Bob was a graduate of Wyoming Area High School and a member of the Church of the Holy Redeemer of Corpus Christi Parish, Harding.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed being outdoors.

Anyone who knew Bob will remember him as a loving and devoted man to his family and especially to his nieces and nephews, who were his pride and joy.

In keeping with Bob's loving and generous spirit, he continued that in death through the gift of organ donation by donating his corneas.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Stanley and Thomas Vernoski.

Surviving are his siblings, Theresa, Donna, Diane, Maryann, Karen, William and Dolores; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Dr. Greenwald and his staff at the Philadelphia CTCA, the ICU staff of the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, and Residential Care for their compassion and wonderful care provided for Robert.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, in the Church of the Holy Redeemer of Corpus Christi Parish in Harding.

Family and friends may call on 10:30 a.m. until Mass time Saturday in the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .