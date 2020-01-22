WILKES-BARRE — Robert "Bob" W. Brodbeck, 95, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Heinz Transitional Rehabilitation Unit, Wilkes-Barre Township.

Born in Hughestown, he was a son of the late William Jacob Brodbeck and Lillian Cochran Brodbeck.

Robert was a graduate of Hughestown High School and later attended Wilkes College. He was a U.S. Army veteran, having served during WWII. He was self-employed as an interior decorator prior to retirement.

He was cherished by his family and the memories, his sense of humor and his smile will never be forgotten.

He is survived by his brothers, Kenneth Brodbeck, Binghamton, New York, Bill Brodbeck, Hughestown; nieces Dr. Stephanie Schaefer, DNP, CRNP, Hughestown, and Dr. Renee Schaefer, DMD, Plains Township; nephew Dr. William G. Brodbeck, PhD, Hudson, Ohio; brother-in-law Lawrence Schaefer, Hughestown; caretaker and friend, Dennis Disbrow, Wilkes-Barre.

Robert was preceded in death by his sister, Myrna Schaefer, and brother Donald Brodbeck.

Private funeral services and interment will be at the convenience of the family. The funeral service will be officiated by Robert's brother, Bill Brodbeck.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Baloga Funeral Home Inc. 1201 Main St., Pittston (Port Griffith).

