EDWARDSVILLE — Robert W. Evans Jr., 53, died Sept. 1, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Elvira. His choice is to be cremated, his ashes spread over his favorite fishing hole. A day of remembrance and memorial to honor him will be Saturday at the Hunlock Creek Vol. Fire Co. Due to limitations on space, please RSVP and call before attending. We will be at the fire hall from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 570-472-7361.