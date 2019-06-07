PLYMOUTH — Robert W. Roberts, 75, of Plymouth (Plymouth Township), passed away on Friday morning, June 7, 2019, at ManorCare Health Services, Kingston.

Born Oct. 26, 1943, in Plymouth, he was the son of the late William and Josephine Hockwriter Roberts. He was a graduate of Plymouth High School, Class of 1961, and Wilkes-Barre Business College.

Robert was a veteran serving with the United States Navy from 1961 to 1964. He served during the Cuban Missile Crisis and was also stationed in Iceland.

He was a member of All Saints Parish, Plymouth. He was also a member of the Parish Usher's Club and the Trinity House Senior Center.

Robert was a certified patient account manager. He was employed by Wilkes-Barre General Hospital and John Heinz Rehab.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Marie Marcos, of New York.

Surviving are his loving wife of 52 years, the former Catherine Miklosi; sons Brian Roberts and his wife, Dana, of Leesburg, Va., and Michael Roberts and his wife, Sarah, of West Chester; grandchildren Joseph, Lillian, Owen and Emily Roberts; and sister Loretta Williams.

Family and friends are invited to meet for Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday in All Saints Parish, Plymouth. Interment will be in St. Stephen's Cemetery, Lehman.

Family and friends are invited to call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday at the S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth.

In lieu of flowers, contributions, if desired, may be made to All Saints Parish, 66 Willow St., Plymouth, PA 18651.

