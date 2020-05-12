WILKES-BARRE — Roberta Cohen, 85, of Wilkes-Barre, died Sunday, May 10, 2020, in the Allied Nursing, Meade Street, Wilkes-Barre. Born in Nanticoke, she was the daughter of the late Robert Ray and Amelia Shelinski Kozminski; graduated from Nanticoke High School and later worked at RCA in Mountain Top. She was a member of St. Faustina's, the former Holy Trinity Church, in Nanticoke. She loved going on cruises, reading, watching old movies and being a homemaker. She especially loved attending and supporting the Barber Shop Choir that her husband sang in. Roberta was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Cohen, and her sister, Sondra Ruffley. She is survived by step-daughter, Terri Cohen-Johnson and her husband, Joseph; step-grandson: Kyle Johnson; sisters, Mildred Skovronski, of Nanticoke, and Sylvia Keeber, of Wilkes-Barre; brother, Leonard Kozminski, of Mountain Top; and several nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19, funeral and burial will be held, once the state and federal restrictions have been lifted, with interment in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Nanticoke. Arrangements by Lehman Family Funeral Home Inc., 689 Hazle St., Wilkes-Barre. To leave the family an online condolence, or for additional information, visit the funeral home website at www.lehmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Leader from May 12 to May 13, 2020.