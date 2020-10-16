TUNKHANNOCK — Robin Dee Schultz, 49, of Tunkhannock, passed away at Tyler Memorial Hospital on Oct. 15, 2020.

Robin was the daughter of the late Robert Montross and the former Debra Slocum. She was born in Tunkhannock on Feb. 27, 1971, and she was a graduate of Tunkhannock High School.

After high school, Robin completed her bachelor's degree in teaching at Slippery Rock University and her Masters equivalency and beyond through local universities. She was married to William Mark Schultz for 25 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family.

Her husband, Bill and her were not only married, but each others best friend. Her proudest moments were the accomplishments of her family, specifically her daughters, Taylar and Kendra.

Robin had a passion for teaching, coaching and helping young children. She was a strong advocate for women empowerment. She led and inspired others with her strength, her selflessness and most importantly, her kindness. She always believed that kindness matters. She will be missed dearly, but we know she will always be with us.

In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by grandparents, Albert and Jean Slocum and Donald and Geraldine Montross.

In addition to her mother, Robin is survived by her husband, William Mark Schultz, of Tunkhannock, daughters, Taylar and Kendra Schultz, of Tunkhannock and a brother, Lance and wife, Paola, of Tunkhannock.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, Oct. 19, at 11 a.m. from the Harding-Litwin Funeral Home, 123 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, with Pastor Rick Womer, of the Tunkhannock Assembly of God, officiating.

A viewing will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at the funeral home. For those unable to attend the funeral will be streamed live on our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/litwin.home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Robin Schultz Memorial Scholarship Fund. Donations can be deposited or mailed to 83 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, 18657.

For directions or online condolences, visit www.aplitwinfuneralhomes.com.