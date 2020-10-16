1/1
Robin Dee Schultz
1971 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

TUNKHANNOCK — Robin Dee Schultz, 49, of Tunkhannock, passed away at Tyler Memorial Hospital on Oct. 15, 2020.

Robin was the daughter of the late Robert Montross and the former Debra Slocum. She was born in Tunkhannock on Feb. 27, 1971, and she was a graduate of Tunkhannock High School.

After high school, Robin completed her bachelor's degree in teaching at Slippery Rock University and her Masters equivalency and beyond through local universities. She was married to William Mark Schultz for 25 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family.

Her husband, Bill and her were not only married, but each others best friend. Her proudest moments were the accomplishments of her family, specifically her daughters, Taylar and Kendra.

Robin had a passion for teaching, coaching and helping young children. She was a strong advocate for women empowerment. She led and inspired others with her strength, her selflessness and most importantly, her kindness. She always believed that kindness matters. She will be missed dearly, but we know she will always be with us.

In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by grandparents, Albert and Jean Slocum and Donald and Geraldine Montross.

In addition to her mother, Robin is survived by her husband, William Mark Schultz, of Tunkhannock, daughters, Taylar and Kendra Schultz, of Tunkhannock and a brother, Lance and wife, Paola, of Tunkhannock.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, Oct. 19, at 11 a.m. from the Harding-Litwin Funeral Home, 123 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, with Pastor Rick Womer, of the Tunkhannock Assembly of God, officiating.

A viewing will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at the funeral home. For those unable to attend the funeral will be streamed live on our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/litwin.home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Robin Schultz Memorial Scholarship Fund. Donations can be deposited or mailed to 83 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, 18657.

For directions or online condolences, visit www.aplitwinfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Viewing
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Harding-Litwin Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Harding-Litwin Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Harding-Litwin Funeral Home
123 West Tioga
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
(570) 836-2294
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved