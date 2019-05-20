Robin L. (Shaffer) King

BUCK TWP. — Robin L. (Shaffer) King, of Buck Township, passed away after a lengthy illness at Birchwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Nanticoke.

Robin is survived by Thomas Shaffer, brother, of Buck Township; James Shaffer, brother, and wife Cheryl, of North Las Vegas, Nev.; Cindy Sipple, sister, and husband Lawrence, of Penn Lake Park; along with nieces and nephews.

A private memorial celebration for family and friends will be held at the convenience of the family.

Prior to her illness, Robin worked for many years in the environmental field and was a licensed geologist.

Memorial donations can be made to the Sierra Club Foundation online at www.sierraclubfoundation.org/ways-give or by mail to: Sierra Club Foundation, 2101 Webster St., Suite 1250, Oakland, CA 94612.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, Wilkes-Barre.


