EXETER — Robin D. (Gardner) Witkowski, 57, of Exeter passed away on Jan. 24, 2020.

She was the daughter of the late Roger Gardner and the late Sharilyn Regula.

She was preceded in death by sons Christopher and Michael; and husband Thomas.

She is survived by sisters Kim Norton, Nancy Kaskiel and Colleen Regula; and brothers Roger and Billy; grandson Skyler; nieces and nephews.

Private services are pending.