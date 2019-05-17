PITTSTON TWP. — Rocco F. Policare, 76, of Pittston Township, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

He was born on Nov. 14, 1942, in Pittston Township to the late Anthony J. and Frances (Ranieli) Policare.

Rocco graduated from Pittston Township High School, Class of 1959. He served his country as a U.S. Army Medic, attaining the rank of E5. He was a longtime member of the Teamsters Local 401 and Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Pittston.

He is survived by sons, Anthony Policare and wife, Terri, of Clarks Green, and David and wife, Danielle, of Pittston Township; two granddaughters, Sophia and Ava; sister, Mary T. Policare, of Pittston Township; brothers, Joseph Policare and wife, Diane, of Suscon, Thomas Policare and wife, Mary Antoinette, of Pittston Township; plus niece, Alison Skula; and nephews, Frances and Robert Policare. Also surviving are his best friends, Rocco Barge and Stanley Halko.

Funeral services are in the care of Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Township.

Friends may call from 8 to 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at the funeral home.

Funeral services will begin at 9 a.m. from the funeral home. Those who plan on attending are asked to be at the funeral home no later than 8:45 a.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday in St. Joseph Marello Parish, William Street, Pittston.

Interment services will be private and held at the family's convenience.

For further information or to express your condolences to Rocco's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.