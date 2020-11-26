Rodney Race passed away, at home, Nov. 25, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born in Noxen on Jan. 20, 1942, to the late Lawrence E. Race and Marjorie Zacharias Race.

Surviving are his wife of 51 years, Pearl Gryziec Race; daughters, Catherine Stefanowicz and husband, Keith, Rhonda Darko and husband, George; grandsons, George Darko III and Nicholas Stefanowicz; sister, Marjorie Hubbell and husband, Warren; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Rodney was preceded in death by brother, Lawrence Race.

Rodney graduated from Lafayette High School, Buffalo, N.Y. He worked local #110 Laborers Union and was proud he was one of the first laborers on site at the Mehopany Procter and Gamble Plant. Rodney worked for the Department of Correction at SCI Graterford and SCI Dallas.

He enjoyed hunting, family get-togethers, especially holidays and reunions, traveling throughout the states, especially Alaska, Europe and cruised the Caribbean. Rodney visited Sweden several times to visit his and his family's exchange student/daughter, Margaretha Melin, and family.

Volunteering was an important part of his life, especially the Pastor's Food Pantry, NNCA/Walking Track, ringing the bells for the Salvation Army and work camps. He belonged to the Noxen UMC Church and its Men's Group, NNCA and CDC.

Due to COVID, a graveside funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pastor's Food Pantry, c/o Barb Shaver, 136 Butry Rd., Noxen, 18636 or Noxen Neighborhood Community Association/ Walking Trail, c/o Cindy Baker, Community Bank NA 6453, State Route 309, Monroe Township, 18657.

Many thanks to Dr. Boonin and his staff at Shavertown Intermountain Medical Group and Hospice of the Sacred Heart Group.

Online condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com