MONROE TWP. — Roger B. Case, 62, of Monroe Township, passed away Sunday evening, Feb. 17, 2019, in the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Noxen, he was the son of Dorothy (Ruff) Case, of Noxen, and the late Frederick Case. He was a graduate of Lake Lehman High School, Class of 1974. Prior to his retirement, he was employed at P&G of Mehoopany for over 25 years. He was a member of the former St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Noxen.

Surviving is his wife of 39 years, the former Alice Paxton; children Stephanie Myers and her husband, Steve, of Cinnaminson, N.J., and Joshua Case and his partner, Alexandra, of Lake Winola; grandchildren Sean Myers and Kylar Case; sister Mildred Elgaway and her husband, Joe, of Tully, N.Y.; brothers Fred Case, of Holley, N.Y., and Loren Case and his wife, Marge, Noxen; and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday from the Nulton-Kopcza Funeral Home, 5749 Route 309, Beaumont, Monroe Township, with lay Minister Marty Everhart officiating.

Interment will be at the convenience of the family.

Friends may call 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.