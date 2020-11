PALM HARBOR, Fla. – Roger O'Connor went on to his next journey peacefully at home on Oct. 31 in Palm Harbor, Florida, at the age of 72. He leaves behind a wife of 35 years Donna O'Connor of Florida. Memorial service will be held on Friday, May 14, at 1 p.m. from the Andrew Strish Funeral Home, 11 Wilson Street, Larksville www.StrishFuneralHome.com Friends are invited to join the family for a visitation from noon until time of service.