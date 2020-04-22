DALLAS — Romaine Mary (Boyer) Ren passed away peacefully on April 11, 2020.

She was born on Sept. 4, 1943. Raised in Larksville, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Eleanor Boyer. After graduation from Larksville High School, she moved to Rochester, N.Y., and worked as a loan officer. After the untimely death of her husband, Louis J. Ren, in 1973, she moved back to Larksville to raise her children. Romaine worked for the Luzerne County Districts until her retirement in 2008.

Romaine made friends all over the world. Her personality was timeless. She can start a conversation with anyone, and you knew that you had a friend for life. She most enjoyed spending time with her family. She was an avid sports fan. She loved the Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Penguins, Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins and the Rochester Americans.

She loved attending church, watching movies and gardening, as well as trips to the casino. Her favorite vacation spot was Disney World, where she often took her children through the years, which resulted in hilarious memories.

Surviving are her son, Christopher Ren, of West Pittston; daughters, Jennifer Chubb, of Danville, and Carolyn Young, of Wilkes-Barre; sister, Victoria Boyer, of Exeter; cousins, Richard, Mary Ann and Jonathan Howells, of Harding, Ann Mikols, of Harding, Alex, Cindy and Guy Lomascolo, of Dallas, Antoinette, Skip and Jeremy Shrawder, of Larksville, Ellen Boyer, Lisa, John and Megan Hogan, of Shickshinny, and Justin Boyer, of New York City. Her extended family includes cousins, nieces and nephews.

Her celebration of life was at St. John's Cemetery, Dallas, on April 17, 2020, with the Rev. Gerald Gurka leading the memorial.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Red Cross or UNICEF to help fight the COVID-19 virus.