E. Blake Collins Funeral Home
159 George Avenue
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18705
570-822-3514
Romayne Gernhart

Romayne Gernhart Obituary

WILKES-BARRE — Romayne M. Gernhart, of the Parsons section of Wilkes-Barre, passed away on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Township.

She was born Aug. 22, 1926, in Wilkes-Barre a daughter of the late John and Mary Ring Perry. A graduate of Coughlin High School, Class of 1944, she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Gernhart; daughter Nancy Gernhart; son Thomas Gernhart, Sr.; grandchildren Shawn Ransom, Eric Blamire, Craig Meehan; sister Betty Jean MacDonald.

Surviving are her children, Donna Ransom and her companion John Langdon, Sally Blamire and her husband Harry, Susan Zulkoski and her husband Victor, Vernon Gernhart Jr. and his wife Ann, Romayne McCann and her husband Donald; grandchildren Donna Ann Redenski, Kathleen, Kevin, William, Christopher Ransom, Harry Blamire and Amanda Carpenter Victor, Brian, Kyle Zulkoski, Thomas Gernhart, Vernon III and David Gernhart, Jillian and Tess Meehan; 24 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; brother, James Perry Winterhalt, Oswego, New York.

The funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday from E. Blake Collins Funeral Home, 159 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Dominic's Church, Austin Ave., Wilkes-Barre, by the Rev. John Ryan, C.S.C. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township. Friends may call 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton.

Condolences can be sent to the family at: www.eblakecollins.com.

Published in Times Leader from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019
