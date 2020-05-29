KINGSTON — On May 29 2020, Ron Roskos passed away, kicking, screaming, and fighting every step of the way. He is survived by his nieces and nephews, and a boatload of cousins. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia (Morrison) Roskos, his parents, Margaret A (Rokitko) Roskos and George Roskos, and brother, George. Prior to retirement, he was employed by Emery Worldwide and Menlo Worldwide. Ron was a member of the Independent Fire Company #1 of Kingston for 49 years, where he was a past president and financial secretary. He was graduate of Kingston High School and the University of Scranton. There will be no viewing. After the pandemic and cremation, there may be one heck of a party (details to be announced). Ron requests that you NOT use his urn as an ashtray. In the meantime, hoist one in remembrance. Memorial contributions may be made to the blue Chip Farm in Dallas or the S.P.C.A., Foxhill Road, Plains Township. Arrangements by Hugh P. Boyle & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 416 Wyoming Ave., Kingston.



