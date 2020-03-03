HANOVER TWP. — Ronald A. Baron, 74, of Hanover Township, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in the Department of Veteran Affairs Medical Center, Plains Township.

He was born Oct. 21, 1945, in Kingston, a son of the late Carl and Catherine Suppon Baron. He was a graduate of Central Catholic High School and was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War. Ron enjoyed fishing and going to flea markets. He was a member of the local Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion. He was preceded in death by his son, Ronald L. Baron, and twin brother, Donald Baron.

Surviving are his brother, Carl Baron and his wife, Maria, his wife of 48 years, Diana Matthews Baron, sons, Scott Kristopher Baron, Jerald Carlton Baron, Mark David Baron and his wife Justine Carmine.

A memorial celebration will be held on March 10. Condolences can be sent to the family at eblakecollins.com.