WILKES-BARRE — Ronald A. Gayton, 67, of Wilkes Barre, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at his home.

He was born Feb. 19, 1952, in Wilkes-Barre, a son of the late Hazel H. (Rishell) Gayton. He attended Wilkes-Barre Area Schools and graduated from Coughlin High School. He also graduated from Bloomsburg University and taught at Pittston Intermediate School. Ron also attended barber school and floral school.

His family would like to thank the nurses from Hospice of the Sacred Heart and Dr. Paul Witt. They would also like to thank his best friend, Shaun Kuhns, for taking such great care of Ron.

In addition to his mother, Hazel, Ron was preceded in death by his grandparents, Harry and Verda Rishell; his brother, Joseph; and aunts and uncles, Iva Moss, Mary Soltis, Alice Segetta, Robert Rishell, Raymond Harris and Harry Rishell Jr.

Surviving are his brother, Robert Gayton and his wife, Diane; and niece and nephews, Mark Gayton, Karen Kosik and Robert Gayton Jr. He is also survived by his aunt, Agnes Oliver, and many cousins.

The funeral will be held at noon on Monday from E. Blake Collins Funeral Home, 159 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Services will be conducted by Pastor Frank Harrison.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday. Interment will be at Memorial Shrine Cemetery, Dallas.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.eblakecollins.com.